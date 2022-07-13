Letters to the Editor — July 13, 2022

AIADMK’s future

The rift in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is out in the open. After working together, there is enough evidence to show that matters between Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam can only get uglier. The cadre is sure to be looking for a strong leader. But with differences among the top leaders so strong, a game of political one-upmanship could begin.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

It is not clear what kind of fundamental impact the change in the topmost level — from ‘double leadership’ to “single leadership” — is going to have on the revival of the AIADMK party, which is in a state of decline. Matters could get complicated, if the aggressive ‘national party’ wants to make gains in Tamil Nadu using ‘genuine means’. The ‘national party’ could adopt a ‘carrot and stick’ method to ‘recruit’ second-rung leaders from the AIADMK.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

At last the dual leadership has ended. Mr. Palaniswami has proved that he can handle challenges and had even managed to keep the party in power. One waits and watches to see what effect the developments will have on the people of Tamil Nadu. Will they now favour one of the two national parties?

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Ayurveda and change

I have derived benefits from common Ayurvedic medicines available over the counter and in consultation with doctors. But I have also pondered over some of the medical advice in the ancient texts which I have read over seven decades. I too have noted certain unscientific theories — such as “do not mix hot water with cold for drinking” or “never pour even mildly hot water on one’s head while bathing” or “do not eat heated honey” — which appear more ritualistic than scientific. It is time the Government makes comprehensive efforts to revise the ancient medical system for the greater benefit of mankind, now that Ayurveda is gaining world-wide attention (Editorial page, July 11).

Saki Koshy Abraham,

Thiruvananthapuram

Keep the harmony

Thank you for echoing my views and concerns in the Editorial, “Blaring red” ( The Hindu, June 30, 2022). I have been expressing my concern over the deteriorating communal situation in the country for a long time. I have time and again requested the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to issue an appeal for maintaining peace and harmony in the country. Today, nobody knows in what direction the country is heading to[wards].

The quality and contents of the editorials and articles published in The Hindu are praiseworthy. The newspaper has always adhered to the principle of neutrality and correctness in reporting.

Ashok Gehlot,

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan,

Jaipur, Rajasthan