Letters to the Editor — July 13, 2021

13 July 2021 00:02 IST

Advancing Taliban

If the Taliban’s claim that they control over 80% of Afghanistan is true, then their final assault on Kabul could come any time soon. Despite its long presence in Afghanistan, the U.S. has not been able to understand the true political dynamics between various tribal factions. With the Taliban’s resurgence raising terror fears, from Moscow to China, New Delhi should be wary of a boost to armed insurgency in Kashmir.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

‘Bifurcation’ plan

The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership in Tamil Nadu is attempting to stir up a hornet’s nest in the State with the “Centre’s plan” of converting the western districts into a “Kongu Nadu Union Territory”. By attempting to whip up such parochial regional passions, the BJP is travelling on a dangerous path. Even though tall Dravidian leaders in the State were strong advocates of a ‘Dravida Nadu’, they never compromised on the unity and integrity of India. The party’s national leadership needs to rein in those making such irresponsible statements. It would be foolish on the part of the BJP to foster divisive topics for narrow political gains.

A.V. Akhilesh,

Bengaluru

It is mysterious why and how the question of bifurcating Tamil Nadu has suddenly emerged. This is indeed a venomous idea to cause a setback to a beautiful and peaceful State in India, and one that is well-administered. Such a crooked idea of destabilising the State must and has to be thwarted and nipped in the bud.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

Tennis perfection

Novak Djokovic now stands shoulder to shoulder with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and seems to be the most complete player. He does the Houdini act a lot more often too. Tennis is more interesting now.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai