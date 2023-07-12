Letters to The Editor — July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 11, 2023 11:12 pm IST

Rain fury

The images of parts of north India facing nature’s fury ought to make us pensive. As we blame and curse Mother Nature for inflicting damage on life, livelihood and property, the fact is that mankind is to be blamed for this catastrophe. Industrial and agricultural expansion at the cost of forest cover, urbanisation, the colonisation of wetlands and floodplains, unscientific planning, drainage networks being clogged with plastics and hasty infrastructural development that undermines the ecology and topography are the major causes for this mess. Going forward, steps must be taken to protect and expand forest cover and rope in environmental activists and hydrology experts in reconstruction.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai

With adverse weather events becoming the norm rather than the exception, taking a toll on lives and livelihoods besides causing severe damage to physical infrastructure, no stone should be left unturned by the authorities to strengthen weather preparedness. Concerted measures to build climate-resilient infrastructure must begin as soon as possible.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and other areas can be termed a natural disaster (Page 1, July 11). But it is difficult to dismiss the impression that years of incompetence coupled with gross negligence are the main factor for much of the damage. Essential infrastructure seems to be missing in these regions. That heavy damage is occurring year after year should push the authorities to prepare well.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

The massive damage in north India also points to ‘vision-less’ development in hilly and pristine Himachal Pradesh. In the reconstruction, sustainable development must become the key word.

Devadas V.,

Talap, Kannur, Kerala

In the rush to take up modern developmental activities that include housing and commerce infrastructure, rainwater dispersal is often overlooked, which becomes evident only when there is heavy rainfall. Across much of India, traditional ponds in towns are no more visible, and drains are choked with filth and polythene bags. Towns in the hills need a master plan or else we will continue to crumble under nature’s fury.

Dr. Jai Prakash Gupta,

Ambala Cantonment, Haryana

Letter to the President

The letter by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to the President of India on the actions of the Tamil Nadu Governor shows that the government is fast moving to the end of its tether. The total disregard for an elected government and the State legislature and an overreach in State affairs need no elaboration. The attempts to foster dissatisfaction and ill-will against an elected government are jarring.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Even a novice in constitutional matters will agree that the Governor has been acting as a politician right from the day he assumed office. The perception that there is an attempt to scuttle welfare measures cannot be dismissed. It is time the President stepped in and helps a peaceful State progress without hindrance from Raj Bhavan.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

