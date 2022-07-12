Letters to the Editor — July 12, 2022

The Sri Lanka crisis

It is apt to see the ongoing upheaval in Sri Lanka as an out-of-an-unprecedented economic disruption that has been caused by factors that are internal, external and global. The island-nation has gone through situations, may be not as severe, in earlier times as well. But then for a while, it had outsourced policy to the Chinese and blinkered its institutions.

Robustness of systems and institutions and the acumen in policy formulations, must rank high for foundational stability. In China, both were uni-linear. While it helped push economic prowess, its policy rigidity stymied the nation to leave it nonplussed in a pandemic. The United States has been prone to frequent policy miscalculations but its institutions are bestowed with an ability to recoup. Back home, even acceptable policies lack transmission as institutions are short on onus. It is the strength of institutions that we install that sustains nations in adversity and must take precedence, without which leaders and policies trail the curve.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

The days ahead are very critical for Sri Lanka. The country faces a catch-22 situation: fresh elections cannot be afforded; nor can it be without leadership. The next leader or form of leadership or the Speaker has his or her hands full in shaping things, in a way that is acceptable to the people and global institutions.

India has to watch the situation carefully.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The developments in Sri Lanka indicate the intensity of the wrath of the people. The ignominious exit of the Rajapaksa family also reflects the poor state of governance in the nation. In fact, the developments in Sri Lanka would surely stand out as a classic cautionary note of perform or perish to other nations ridden with similar distress in their economies. They must understand the importance of delivering responsive governance to the people.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Djokovic prevails

Novak Djokovic winning his seventh Wimbledon title is testimony to his fitness and hunger to excel (‘Sport‘ page, July 11). The year may have started on a sour note for him with the fiasco at the Australian Open, but Djokovic has proved that he has moved on and has loftier goals in mind. Tennis fans may have been disappointed that Rafael Nadal had to withdraw. Let us celebrate tennis irrespective of our loyalties.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada