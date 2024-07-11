GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — July 11, 2024
Published - July 11, 2024 12:24 am IST

Russia visit

The successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow bolsters the fact that Russia still remains India’s robust, special and privileged strategic partner. It would be prudent and responsible if India strives to defuse the ongoing war in Ukraine by bringing the two sides to the negotiation table by using its acclaimed global image.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Can the visit be called a success from a foreign policy angle? Is foreign policy only about economic interest? Is there no space for humanitarian and just concerns? India should have called a spade a spade, which requires moral courage. India failed to play a lead role in strongly calling for the war to end. The world was watching the visit very closely.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

San Jose, California, U.S.

Disease threats

It is of great concern that the spectrum of microbial threats is widening. In the past two decades, India has seen a rise in outbreaks of emerging and re-emerging viral, bacterial, and other infectious diseases. A study in a top scientific journal says that over half of known pathogenic diseases can be aggravated by climate change.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

