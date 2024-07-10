Letters to The Editor — July 10, 2024

Court and NEET

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the Supreme Court of India has concluded that questions in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) were leaked (Page 1, July 9), and that the sanctity of the examination was compromised, the moot question is what next? Cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 in its entirety is needed so that justice is done to all 23 lakh students who appeared for the examination.

In order to maintain the continuity of studies of aspiring students, the examination for 2024 may be cancelled and the State governments asked to follow the procedure that was in vogue during the pre-NEET era for admission in medical colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) should plug all loopholes and have a foolproof system in place for NEET-UG in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. J. Rajan Vedasiromoni,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

The paper leak may be “confined’ to a few States but in this era of modern technology, the leak can spread anywhere. Given the importance of NEET in the lives and careers of lakhs of our students, the government must ensure that there is a re-examination with a foolproof system. This is not the time to play politics with the issue given the gravity of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

That the Chief Justice of India has confirmed that there was a leak and that the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 was compromised is a very grave matter. But his opinion that ‘cancellation of the examination will be considered as an extreme last resort’ is likely to deprive lakhs of students who appeared for the test of a fair playing field. It is very clear that the leak was all over India with only a few epicentres having been discovered. There are stories that questions were circulated on platforms such as Telegram. There are many students who will be rendered justice if a re-examination is ordered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balakrishnan,

Chennai

It is difficult to determine the extent of compromise or whether the alleged breach occurred at a systemic level and to differentiate the beneficiaries of the fraud from the untainted students. Although a retest would be disadvantageous to students who attempted the examination honestly, it does not seem likely to determine the extent of the breach in a short period of time which will preclude a retest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

NEET 2024 was conducted by the NTA on May 5. Even after two months, the fraud perpetuated by the NTA is causing unmeasurable mental agony to aspirants and their guardians/parents. The sanctity behind such examinations is fading. The judges in the highest court of the land need to declare a retest by giving students sufficient time to prepare for NEET again. Let the students have the pleasure of joining the courses of their choice through NEET in the proper way.

G. Murali Mohan Rao,

Secunderabad

Law and order

The new Chennai City Police Commissioner’s line, that he will “talk to criminals in the language they understand” (Tamil Nadu page, July 9), points to tough action. It is not that the police are not aware of the networks of the criminals. What is needed is a strong political will and administrative clearance to the police to go ahead.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Electoral outcomes

As the elections in France show, the fact remains that the economic issues of day-to-day living have returned. Followed by Labour’s win in the U.K., the results in France point to a change of trend emerging in democracies.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.