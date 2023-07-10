Letters to The Editor — July 10, 2023

July 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Poll violence

The report, “12 killed as violence mars panchayat polls in Bengal” (Page 1, July 9), and the magnitude of malpractices such as rigging and snatching of ballot papers, made sad reading. Though it is the prime responsibility of the State government to maintain law and order, it appears that the issues between the State government and the State Election Commission came in the way of fair elections. At this point of time, one is reminded of the meticulous planning and execution by the former Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan, who took pains to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections across the country.

It is unfortunate that politicians want to capture power by hook or by crook. People occupy second place.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

It is evident that election-related violence, and electoral malpractices are here to stay in our democracy; only the degree varies depending on the stakes involved. Even though panchayat polls do strengthen our democratic decentralisation, the incidents of violence raise questions about what kind of a democracy it is that is taking shape.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

If panchayat polls experience this kind of violence, one shudders to imagine what the situation would be in the Lok Sabha elections. Considering the contradictory versions being put out in the blame game by various public authorities, the common man needs to know what the truth is about the deployment of central forces.

Harish Betha,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Alcohol consumption

The misconception about moderate alcohol consumption resulting in improving heart health has been debunked in the recent study in JAMA (‘Science’ page, “Moderate alcohol consumption has no health benefits”, July 9). It is time to stop the narrative that moderate alcohol consumption is beneficial for the heart and overall health. Alcohol impairs memory, causes an increase in cancers of the breast, mouth, oesophagus and colon, and weakens the immune system. It also has a role in rising road accidents.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu