Letters to the Editor — July 10, 2021

Attaching Indian assets

As if the defiance shown by the social media platforms in recent months to adhere to Indian laws is not enough, now a bizarre situation has arisen with Cairn Energy threatening to take over 20 Indian properties in Paris (Page 1, July 9). The critical issues confronting Indian authorities only illustrate that Indian diplomacy is lacking the punch to rein in such multinationals despite being a major investment hub. International courts are independent in the sense that they may not be expected to be considerate to our line of action. In such a situation, it is necessary that the Indian government is prudent enough to be more proactive in pre-empting such anomalous situations as it may dent the country’s image as far as overseas investors are concerned. Social media platforms are bold enough to defy the diktats of even the U.S. President. We are living in a globalised era and a policy of give and take through continued discussions should be the way forward.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Dilip Kumar

As a teenager, and while walking out of Prabhat Cinema Hall in Mysore after watching Bimal Roy’s classic, Devadas, a Dilip Kumar starrer, I wore a genuinely sad look. A couple of friends of mine I ran into asked me what my problem was that made me wear such a long face. After their persistent queries, I told them that I was feeling cut up because our film industry had lost a super star in the tragic demise of a film star, who was irreplaceable. They shook me out of my slumber, pointing out that I had watched a film and that it had nothing to do with the real Dilip Kumar. That is how he strove to infuse life into his performances. His memory will remain etched in our minds.

Rafique Ahmed Nari,

Chennai