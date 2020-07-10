Letters to the Editor — July 10, 2020

10 July 2020 00:15 IST

Odd timing

The government has every right to probe alleged violations of legal provisions by NGOs, but doubt arises about the timing of such a probe (“Three NGOs linked to Congress under Home Ministry scanner”, July 9). The Prime Minister said there was no intrusion into Indian territory by the Chinese, yet 20 Indian soldiers were killed. It is curious that during the 2014 and 2019 general election campaigns, the BJP did not allege that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Chinese embassy between 2006 and 2009. Why was there no investigation earlier? It seems like the ruling party is trying to divert attention from the government’s failure in Ladakh.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia

Advertising

Advertising

The government has constituted a committee to probe alleged violations of three NGOs. Investigating these NGOs that are linked to the Congress is fine, but what about the PM CARES Fund? It doesn’t fall under the Right to Information Act as the Fund is not a ‘public authority’. The CAG won’t audit it as it comes under Corporate Social Responsibility. It is unclear who the Fund’s “independent auditors” are. The Fund has received donations from all over the world. Isn’t it important to know what is being done with this money? The government must be transparent too.

Sonia Singh,

Kolkata

One cannot help but wonder whether other organisations in the country have also got similar funding in the past. If yes, why has no inquiry been ordered against them? If there are no satisfactory explanations to this, it will only strengthen the perception that this move is nothing but a bullying tactic to silence an Opposition party which has been shouting from the rooftop about the government’s handling, or mishandling, of the China situation.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi

Withdrawal from WHO

President Donald Trump’s declaration that the U.S. is going to start the process of withdrawing from the WHO means nothing (“Trump starts withdrawal of U.S. from WHO”, July 9). According to the U.S. Congress’s Joint Resolution, the U.S. cannot withdraw without a year’s notice. This means if Mr. Trump loses in November, the next President can overturn this decision. Second, the U.S. cannot leave unless its financial obligations to the WHO for the year are not met in full. This amounts to about $60 million.

Aparna Sarovar,

Hyderabad

This decision will have serious repercussions. American experts have key roles to play in WHO advisory committees. Apart from affecting funding to the WHO, this decision will also halt a united global response to the pandemic. Moreover, it will not help to curb Chinese influence over the WHO, as the U.S. imagines; rather, withdrawal of the U.S. will only provide a vacuum that China will be able to fill easily. Such a decision poses a danger to multilateralism and diminishes the U.S.’s stature on the global stage.

Shubham Goel,

Amritsar

Risking lives

The U.S. government’s decision to disallow entry of students whose courses are entirely online will affect thousands of Indians (“Harvard, MIT sue U.S. govt. over directive on student visas”, July 9). This decision is extreme even for the U.S. President, who has always shown hostility towards immigrants. This is his way of trying to show the world that there is ‘normalcy’ in the U.S., but in actuality it risks the lives of thousands. This episode provides India a lesson: concentrate on improving higher education so that students have plenty of opportunities here.

D.V.G. Sankararao,

Vizianagaram

Loss of habitat

Habitat destruction and the loss of biodiversity are linked to viral outbreaks (Green-lighting ecological decimation amidst a pandemic”, July 9). It is said that many viruses exist harmlessly with their host animals in forests but when habitats are destroyed, these pathogens enter the human world. The irony and tragedy in India is that we are using this pandemic as a convenient mask to further ruin nature. Kerala has been devastated by two consecutive floods that were a direct result of the environmental destruction caused by “development” in the Western Ghats. Yet, the State government has revived its plans to build a controversial hydroelectric project in Athirappilly, despite opposition from people for decades. If both right-wing and left-wing leaders are bent on destroying the environment, what hope do we have for the future?

C.V. Sukumaran,

Palakkad

Changing curriculum

While the CBSE’s decision to reduce the syllabus up to 30% appears to be a step in the right direction, one wonders what the purpose of education is (“Syllabus reduction only a one-time measure”, July 9). These students will not learn about secularism, Partition, etc. Is the objective of the curriculum only to help students pass exams? A textbook is more than an assemblage of facts which have to be memorised. Our pedagogical systems are disconnected from lived realities. It is time to evolve teaching methods that encourage students to apply facts to real-life problems while encouraging them to seek knowledge.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Madurai