Letters to The Editor — July 1, 2024

The Emergency

As a retired Indian Railway servant who was appointed to the Indian Railway service in 1977, the Emergency brings memories of some good. But for the Emergency, me and several of my batchmates would never have dreamt of entering government service. We applied to the then Railway Service Commission in 1975 and were given our appointment orders in December 1976. All the procedures connected with the recruitment were strictly followed according to the merit of the candidate. The only reason for the transparent selection was nothing but the Emergency.

J.F. Arul Alcanter,

Coimbatore

At Bridgetown, Barbados

Though every Indian cricket fan celebrates the win at Barbados, there is a tingling feeling of sadness when the narrow loss of South Africa from a position of strength is deeply introspected. The South African outfit is second to none when it comes to individual player brilliance and the team’s collective strength. But we have to settle that India won this time. South Africa did not ‘lose’ since it was anyone’s game till the last moment. (‘Sport’ page, June 30).

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

One recalls Sir Garfield Sobers’ quote: “If you take five wickets some one should do the catches and if you make a hundred someone should be with you... You have to look at it from a team point of view.” India’s win was the result of excellent team spirit.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

The 11-year wait is a long time for a country that breathes cricket every second. India’s win is the result of team work. Rohit Sharma’s incredible performance throughout the tournament, Virat Kohli’s magnificent 76 when it was needed the most, Surya Kumar Yadav’s unbelievable catch, and the unmatchable spell of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya felled South Africa.

Kshitiz Bhardwaj,

Dharuhera, Rewari, Haryana