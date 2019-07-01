Letters to the Editor - July 1, 2019

A truce

The truce in the trade war between the U.S. and China which was arrived at on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan is a significant development that the world has been anxiously waiting for (Page 1, “Trump, Xi seal trade war truce”, June 30). The Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies have the potential to result in unwarranted economic consequences at a time when the world economy is already sluggish. Short-sighted moves to protect existing jobs may result in a failure to create new jobs.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

On the RBI

That the Reserve Bank of India is under compulsions, in terms of directives issued by the government under provisions of the RBI Act, to maintain inflation at 4% (+/- 2) for a five-year period (2016-2021) and is accountable for any breach on this count needs to be appreciated before putting it in the dock for its obsession with inflation targeting (Editorial page, “Even central banks need ‘capital’ infusion, June 29). The ball is in the government’s court. A similar obligation is cast by the FRBM Act on the government to have the fiscal deficit in check. Both prescriptions are essentially political with ideological underpinnings. At the present juncture, when there is a need to accelerate growth and employment, a strong case exists to recast the straightjacket approach. However, it would be unrealistic to expect such a move from a dispensation which is preoccupied with GDP growth, ease of doing business and looking to the West for policy prescriptions.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Negligence

It is unacceptable that a fundamental procedure of infusing the same type of blood, for which the patient was tested, was grossly overlooked at the Anantapur Government General Hospital in Andhra Pradesh (“Transfusion of wrong blood type kills woman”, June 30). How do patients repose their confidence in our medical services? Many readers will not forget the incident where a woman was administered HIV-infected blood, again due to sheer medical negligence.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Demolition drive

The move by the Andhra Pradesh government to bring down a structure, Praja Vedika, built by TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, seems to be one taken in haste (“Hall built by Naidu demolished”, June 27). Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy could have used the facility for an indoor sports centre, a library or leased it to a private party. It is all about the wastage of public money. Mr. Jagan Reddy’s party has been given a massive mandate but along with this should be a demonstration of good sense.

G. Venkatakuppuswamy,

Bengaluru

It may be true that the structure built under the Naidu regime flouted norms. But what is important too is who will reimburse the taxpayer’s money and who decides that demolition is the only way out. The structure could have been used in a better way — a home for destitutes or the disabled, as an orphanage, as an old age home or even as a rehabilitation centre. The haste with which the decision was made raises questions.

Shrikanth Kolathaya,

Puttur, Karnataka

Perhaps rules do not insist on fixing accountability and punishing the culprits for causing a loss to the exchequer. If, according to the explanation now, the sprawling hall is one among various structures that violated the River Conservancy Act and orders from the National Green Tribunal, the wrong-doings by the previous government should be subject to legal scrutiny. People have a right to know who authorised the constructions and under what circumstances. There are hundreds of unauthorised structures across India that are examples of the flouting of various rules. If one or more structures can be saved without a major setback to the ecology, a substantial loss can be eliminated. Prima facie the demolitions seem more political than ecological.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Retired life

Retirement should at best be a comma and never a full stop (Open Page, “Post-retirement blues, paths”, June 30). While ageing is a continuous process, it is the state of the mind that really matters; one should be able to relish one’s retirement years with as much joy as one did the first flush of youth and middle age. The secret of true bliss post-retirement is to avoid an idle mind. There are several avenues in today’s world for those who have retired. In my case after serving a bank for nearly four decades I have taken to writing, which I find rewarding. The joints might creak, one’s hair might turn grey but if your spirits are buoyant, you can carry on with nary a worry.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The team to watch

The intriguing encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan spells the beginning of a new rivalry in the game of cricket (‘Sport’ page, June 30). With their grit and commitment, one would be pleased to see this new team, i.e. Afghanistan, taking the game to a whole new level. The team will also spell hope in a country ravaged by wars and bloodshed.

K. Vignesh,

Chennai