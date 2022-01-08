Letters to the Editor — January 8, 2022

08 January 2022 00:02 IST

‘Security breach’

It is unfortunate that there are attempts to politicise the incident of a ‘security breach’ during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Punjab (Page 1, January 7). Obtuse comments such as “the PM was on the verge of death”, or demands for the “dismissal of the Congress government and President’s Rule to be imposed” apart from other conspiracy theories are strange and disappointing. A fair and impartial inquiry is what is needed.

Nitesh Mandwariya,

Mumbai

Visa revoked

It is not known on what ground — moral, ethical or religious — tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has steadfastly refused vaccination. He may have the freedom of choice, but this loses its sheen when others’ welfare is involved (‘Sport’ page, January 7). A global celebrity like Djokovic should have been an ambassador promoting vaccination awareness.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Left stumped

The other day I was at Kozhikode railway station waiting for the Chennai Mail. There was soon a station announcement that went: “Train No.xxxx bound for Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station will arrive at... ”, leaving many passengers utterly confused. Why has the name of a good old and majestic railway station been ruined? Why annoy travellers? Why not go back to the name “Chennai Central”? I, for one, vehemently oppose this name changing culture which does not serve any purpose.

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Palakkad, Kerala