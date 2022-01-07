Letters to the Editor — January 7, 2022

07 January 2022 00:02 IST

Convoy stranded

It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had to cancel his official engagement in Punjab after his cavalcade was caught in a stir (Page 1, January 6). While farmers have every right to launch agitations to highlight their demands, a blockade of the cavalcade of the Prime Minister of India is unacceptable.

The law and order machinery should have had every conceivable disruption taken into account. What happened is a gross negligence in duty, a lack of professionalism and serious breach in the security protocol for the Prime Minister. Political differences have no place in the matter of providing the mandatory security cover for top leaders . The office of the Prime Minister needs to be extended due courtesy and respect and cannot be belittled. The unsavoury incident shows the Punjab administration in poor light.

V. Johan Dhanakumar, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

The actions of the Punjab administration — Government and Police — have been shameful. A strong message must be sent that there can be no compromise, laxity and indifference as far as security matters relating to the Prime Minister and other top leaders are concerned. There must be a thorough investigation.

S. Parthasarathy,

Chennai

A 15 minute wait or so by the head of the government has invoked much hue and cry. Our political leaders must note that it is the people of this great nation who have voted for them; they have every right to protest peacefully. It is likely that it was the sudden change of plans that led to the ‘issue’.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

The hyperbolic outburst, with some extreme accusations of an attempted assassination, is political grandstanding and a vicious insinuation against the protesting farmers. This is unbecoming of the top leader and those who matter in the Government. To sensationalise things and attribute a sinister motive to what could have been an administrative failure — perhaps unwittingly caused by those looking after the top leader — is most unfortunate. As the State elections draw near, the political atmosphere is going to get more and more vicious.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

The blame game over “a major lapse in the security of PM” by people on both sides of the political fence will not bring out the truth. One can only hope that an objective inquiry will shed light on two aspects of the fiasco: if the sudden change in the mode of transport for the Prime Minister was done with due diligence, and if the Punjab government carried out the requisite preparations for that change in letter and spirit. Our political class would do well to resist seeking political mileage out of the issue, as it concerns the security of the Prime Minister of the country.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

One recalls an incident involving Rajaji when he was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His convoy was passing through a busy road, en route to Madras Central Station, from where he was to board a train. He was surprised to see vehicles kept at a distance to allow him to board his saloon, which had been attached to the train. He got down from his limousine, and walked to the station, with his staff. On reaching Madras, he passed instructions to reduce the number of cars in his convoy and that there should be no blocking of any road.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Another surge

The expert view that the surge in Omicron cases in the country is indicative of a third wave is worrisome. While there may be no need to panic, a third wave naturally instils apprehensions in the minds of the people and those who are a part of health care.

If we can stick to the mandated protocol of wearing a mask, inoculate and do not indulge in uncalled for outbound travel, we could mitigate the damage to a large extent.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru