Letters to the Editor — January 7, 2021

07 January 2021 00:02 IST

Central Vista cleared

The Supreme Court’s clearing the Centre’s plan for a bigger Parliament House and Central Vista must be looked at in a positive way. There may be many counter-questions on the timing of the project and its expenditure in the wake of COVID-19, but such challenges should not deter forward looking plans.

It is a great asset that is being created. However, the building infrastructure should be in tune with modern day technological advances. The Opposition should welcome this decision, for tomorrow it could be in the seat of power.

Once completed, children should be encouraged to visit the project and understand how Parliament is so sacred to the nation.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Only the ‘negative aspects’ seem to be getting highlighted rather than its inherent necessity and utility. Here is an excellent and alternative project having spectacular modernity, matched with the latest technology, architecture, and planned as an exemplary edifice of a ‘power corridor’. It will definitely augment inner- and inter-departmental synergy. With the delimitation of constituencies, the number of MPs will also increase. A mammoth infrastructural investment will open numerous opportunities for employment and livelihood.

Chanchal Nandy,

Durgapur, West Burdwan, West Bengal

Why is the public exchequer being appropriated for unproductive issues? It is the (honest) tax-payer who has to foot the bill in the end. There are instances of mega projects such as giant statues as prime examples of how public money is being squandered without good reason. The bullet train project too is not going to serve any major purpose. A three times bigger Parliament is uncalled for when technology could have been utilised to house lesser manpower. Looking at an almost empty Parliament during business hours, even the present one looks too big a one.

The urgency of the government to push ahead with the mega plan is beyond one’s comprehension.

Subramanian Venkatraman,

Chennai

Jean Jacques Rousseau had famously said, “There is something called ‘general will’ which is not necessarily the majority will”. Unilateral decisions have become second nature to the government of the day. It is a matter of regret that in rebuilding the ‘temple of democracy’, democratic touchstones have been altered.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Vaccination and after

The biggest vaccination programme can turn out to be the lengthiest if recipients have to be monitored after taking the Covaxin jab. Accelerated authorisation of Covaxin and saying that the vaccine will be administered in “clinical trial” mode will add to the logistics of the vaccination programme. Will it not be prudent to wait for a few weeks till the final trials of the vaccine are over and public confidence is gained?

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Pataudi was witty

I recollect this anecdote after reading the column, “Richard Dawkins on collegemate Tiger Pataudi: ‘Sublime’ (‘Sport’page, January 6). When India toured England in the early 1970s, a question was put to Tiger Pataudi by a cricket journalist on how he was planning to play the English fast bowlers, especially with one eye. Pataudi quipped: “To play their bowling, one eye is sufficient.” Even when he had to play with one eye, he blazed on the field and displayed gritty captaincy.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai