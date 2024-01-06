GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — January 6, 2023
Premium

January 06, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Snowballing crisis

The crisis in West Asia seems to be daunting. The series of events beginning with the merciless bombing of Gaza by Israel, attacks on merchant ships by Iran-backed Houthis and the distressing blast in Iran paint a bleak picture (Page 1, “Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979”, January 5). If there is a regional spillover, it will have catastrophic global ramifications. The credibility of the United Nations is fraying. Global powers must end this ordeal.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Perseverance, patience and love, the essentials to success for which the world leaders are making strenuous efforts through conferences, have come to naught. There is senseless terror and intolerance. Peace must prevail.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram, Tamil Nadu

Test matches

The way Test matches are ending earlier than usual may result in changes to their duration! Pitches and the weather can be blamed but it is the T20 format that has been a factor.

One can say with certainty that it is T20 that has taken the wickets of the gentleman’s game.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Book fair

The Chennai book fair must go further. The message must go out that good reading habits among students must begin when they are young. This could be done by earmarking one period in a week for debate on a topic based on what a student has read from a good book or a newspaper.

P.M. Gopalan,

Mumbai

