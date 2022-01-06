Letters to the Editor — January 6, 2022

06 January 2022 00:02 IST

Elections sops

With five State elections drawing near it is an open season for political bigwigs to make all sorts of announcements in order to tempt voters. There are sops, from cash and kind for different sets of people to free e-scooters. There are also announcements on free electricity and arrears being waived.

The effects of freebies are massive. Hardly any of the States in question are in a position to offer such freebies.

Leaders hardly announce the setting up of any sort of industry. For instance, there is a great potential for setting up agro-based industries in Punjab which will also help ease growing unemployment. States that end up giving out unviable sops will end up hurting their citizens down the line.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Under the scanner

It is unfortunate if action — in indirect ways — is being taken against those critical of the Government. However, if funds for NGOs are being misused and injurious to the state, steps do need to be taken. But NGOs such as the Missionaries of Charity which engage in humanitarian activities that are beyond the scope of the Government should be treated with dignity, honour and respect. The Government should not paint everyone with the same brush.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Unchecked self testing

The unprecedented surge, this time in the sales of ‘self-test kits’ and subsequent gaps in keeping a ‘reliable’ track of those testing positive is a matter of concern. The complacency being seen in connection with keeping the Omicron variant under check may end up hurting States and the economy.

Vardan Gupta,

Sonipat, Haryana