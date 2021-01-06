Letters to the Editor — January 6, 2021

06 January 2021 00:02 IST

Spotlight on housework

Paying homemakers for their work at home is a good idea and proposition, but how far it will be feasible remains to be seen (Editorial page, “A nod to recognising the value of housework”, January 5). First and foremost, the very mindset and thinking that homemakers are ‘jobless’ must undergo a sea change. The undeniable fact is that they are the lifeblood and the engine that drive every family forward. Every beneficiary of housework must not only learn to recognise and appreciate its vital importance but also extend a helping hand to homemakers in their work. Such an approach and attitude itself is more satisfying than monetary rewards. Those who go out and earn must gratefully remember the homemakers who successfully manage multiple tasks at the same time in their homes. It is indisputable that homeworkers help earning members not only earn, but also earn better. It is apt to say that behind every happy and contented family there is a homemaker ‘standing in the kitchen’ without any demur or displeasure. It is time that their role is valued and recognised.

C.G. Kuriakose, Advertising Advertising

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Basically, the work done by women in their houses is a kind of work done in a social setting called family which cannot be monetised. In a patriarchal society such as India, household chores are generally seen as a sole responsibility of women. Even working women have to spend extra time apart from their office time in doing their household work. Also, there are no holidays. Before the state recognising household work comes in, the family concerned has to recognise it as a shared responsibility. There are some forms of work which we cannot monetise and household work is one. Women doing domestic work in other houses should be seen as labour and minimum wages provided. They need social security.

Balaji Akiri,

Hyderabad

The left-armer

India’s new bowling sensation T. Natarajan could potentially go on to make his Test debut at Sydney, and if he does, will become the only player to earn the national cap in all three formats of the game in the same series, despite not figuring in any of the original squads. It will be to India’s advantage if he plays at Sydney, since being a left-arm bowler, he adds variety to the pace attack. He may not possess the ability to generate prodigious movement with the new ball, but makes up for it with some clever change in pace, and could surprise Australia with his deadly yorkers.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai