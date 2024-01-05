Letters to The Editor — January 5, 2023

January 05, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Court on SEBI probe

The Supreme Court upholding the SEBI probe should spell relief for the Adani empire (Page 1, January 4). With this the Opposition will have to stop targeting the Prime Minister and focus on having a clear narrative for the general election, especially when surveys predict the 2024 election being a done deal for the current regime.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

The Supreme Court judgment will now lead to the allegations being levelled against the group fading away. The vociferous campaign of the Congress, and its leader Rahul Gandhi, seems to have misfired.

B. Gurumurthy,

Bengaluru

In prison

It is astounding that caste discrimination exists in prisons, which is also propagated by prison manuals. This is an issue that needs judicial action.

P.A.K. Murthy,

Chennai

Railways and RTI

It is unfortunate that the Indian Railways has ‘tightened norms’ for Zonal Railways with regard to furnishing information under the RTI Act. One wonders whether the railways has the power to ‘tinker’ with the RTI Act. The RTI is a perfect way to ensuring transparency. One should not be surprised if the RTI Act is scrapped under a possible third term of the Narendra Modi government.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Book fair

There are many in the country who have stopped reading books, and have moved to the world of mobile phones. School students too do not read anything other than their textbooks. Letter writing, an art, has vanished. Referring to words of salutation such as ‘dear’, ‘respected’, ‘faithfully’ and ‘sincerely’ invites quizzical looks. The shift to WhatsApp, Facebook and X has dealt a blow to the general book reading habit. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government’s move to hold book fairs in all the districts in the State must be lauded (Chennai, “Chennai Book Fair kicks off at YMCA grounds in Nandanam”, January 4). Students must also be encouraged to get back to the newspaper reading habit.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai