Letters to The Editor — January 4, 2024

January 04, 2024

As a viable alternative

The INDIA bloc has formidable challenges to overcome before positioning itself as a viable political alternative. First, the alliance needs to overcome the vexatious issue of seat-sharing between its constituent parties amicably and ensure unity even while articulating its political agenda imaginatively and affirmatively. Its main hurdle is the issue of dynastic rule or complicity in corruption and bad faith arguments made over the years in the name of secularism and social justice. A mere ‘anti-Modi stance’ will hardly help stop the BJP juggernaut.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Political overtures

There seems to be a divergence of opinion within the church leadership, especially in Kerala, on how to respond to the BJP’s new-found love for Christians. The point is that what the BJP represents, Hindutva and ‘supremacism’, is antithetical to secularism for a religious minority to support it in good faith. Leaders should clarify whether they agree with the Sangh Parivar’s views on ‘proselytisation’ and ‘ghar wapsi’ before cozying up to the saffron party.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Railway zone politics

I was amused and saddened by the controversy over the location of the building of the headquarters office of the proposed South Coast Railway Zone (headquarters in Visakhapatnam). Amused because the bone of contention between the State and the Centre seems to be the place where the building should be located, and not whether the new zone is required at all. And, saddened to see a great organisation, one of the few that reflected the unity in diversity of this vast nation, becoming a victim of electoral politics. With Waltair (Visakhapatnam) division seceding to the new zone, the East Coast Railway Zone will be reduced to two divisions — Khurda Road and Sambalpur. Great reorganisation indeed!

K. Balakesari,

Chennai

