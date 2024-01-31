Letters to The Editor — January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Party hopping

It does not augur well for the health of democracy in India if we have maverick politicians like Nitish Kumar who change loyalties at the drop of a hat.

The anti-defection law may have checked retail horse trading perhaps, but wholesale horse trading continues unabated. With the biggest show of all, viz., the general election due in a few months, one has to wait and watch how many more such turnarounds are in store for the general public (Inside pages, January 30).

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kerala

The world of Test cricket

The aggressive brand of cricket, which the English coach Brendon McCullum has espoused, seems to be working well for England (‘Sport’ page, January 30). Test cricket purists must be shaking their heads in disbelief when they see reverse sweeps and pre-determined scoops. Bazball has definitely created a buzz and shown that an unconventional approach can succeed in Test matches in India. India needs to come up with a strategy to counter this unconventional approach.

Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

The world of cricket witnessed two of the best Tests, won by visiting countries. In this batsmen’s era, the wins on account of bowling performances are a boost to Test cricket.

P. Ramu Selvam,

Palani, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

The sensational win by the West Indies has taken the cricketing world by storm. Beyond the records, the West Indies victory was a celebration of the spirit of the game. It showcased the power of belief, teamwork and overcoming invincible odds.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai