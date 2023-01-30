Letters to the Editor — January 30, 2022

January 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Charges against group

The Life Insurance Corporation of India and the State Bank of India were established with a vision that people’s money would be utilised for people’s welfare. Over the years, both institutions have helped to build the nation. But times and things have changed with public sector behemoths now easy targets of coercion and being ‘made to’ pump public money into some sinking corporate entities. What people’s good will happen by investing in a corporate conglomerate without due diligence is anybody’s guess. Apart from banks and institutes suffering a huge dent in their reserves, people’s trust in the system will be eroded (“Opposition asks why LIC and SBI continue to invest in Adani group”, January 29).

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

There seems to be much rot within the Indian private industry, barring a few names, with scandals dotting its growth over the years ranging from scams, a falsification of accounts, avoidance of taxes and duties, and even selling of quotas during the licensing regime, which may have in large part led to the generation and growth of black money. People in India must realise that the tactics here are: first, intimidate and throw your weight around; second, flaunt your connections, and third, buy your way out. For the conglomerate in the limelight now, its threat to sue the U.S.-based investor research firm, Hindenburg, may well be an empty threat. In the West, care is taken to research the facts thoroughly.

S. Kamat,

Alto Santa Cruz, Goa

The allegations have caused a definite sense of unease which is being reflected in the markets. It is baffling to find a total silence from the government’s side. The government owes the common man an explanation, as it is the money of the public that is involved.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Double winner

Novak Djokovic deserves to be congratulated not only for equalling Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Slams but also for keeping the fading flag of the old guard still flying high. Though somewhat topsy turvy, the tournament was still exciting.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

Novak Djokovic now is a double hero with two records to his credit. Tennis fans are very delighted.

P.V. Srinivas Nivriti,

Secunderabad