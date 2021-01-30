Letters to the Editor — January 30, 2021

Hate on TV

The Supreme Court of India’s observation, that stopping hate on TV is as essential for law and order as arming policemen with lathis and putting up barricades to prevent the spread of violence and riots, has come at just the right time (Page 1, January 29). Many television channels are functioning as extensions of the government, distorting the news, and adding to the tense atmosphere by obfuscating the whole narrative. They are creating tensions all around instead of trying to defuse the situation and the dangerous fallout of irresponsible reporting. Even the so-called ‘debates’ on these channels are always acrimonious and miss responsible conduct and behaviour. They often degenerate into verbal duels, missing the essence of the debate.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

The top court is absolutely right in its observations. But it is unfortunate that the learned judges have not come down heavily on some television serials that have scenes that incite hatred. There are still others that are liberal in showing scenes that encourage superstition. Most of the serials bank on story plots that help to foster enmity and destroy peace. It is necessary that censorship applies to such television serials too.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Boosting vaccination

Having the supply of more ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines would serve little purpose if the lukewarm response from even health-care workers continues. If the present trend is an indication, it would be years before we complete the vaccination process for even a small segment of the population. Can our economy afford to continue with restrictions till then? A time would come when supply would be in multiples of demand. Since vaccines have a shelf life, it would be wise to start vaccinating frontline sections. To instil general confidence, those in power should inoculate themselves at the earliest.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Amend IT Act section

Investors lose some interim interest and the government loses some tax on Cumulative Deposits when deducters deduct tax before sending the interim interest to the CD account and not paying full interest on maturity, violating the contract, and misinterpreting Section 194A of the Income Tax Act, which does not specify whether it is for CD or non-CD. It reduces the compounding ability of the CD to earn full compound interest. There are grounds for an investor to sue in court. Only principal and interest minus tax earn interest. Only if interest reaches the hands of an investor and is usable and not merely credited to the CD as a compulsory process of compounding, may it be called income. Therefore, Section 194A has to be amended.

B. Raman,

Chennai

A tribute

The greatest gift of god is the “Gift of Life” — one who lives for others and serves mankind. That way, Mahatma Gandhi is the one who was one of exemplary character and stood out as a shining example for the rest of mankind. Mention must be made of the novel techniques he adopted to win the hearts of millions across the globe — namely “truth and non-violence”.

His attitude in life was not merely verbal. He showed it by his way of life too. He stood up for what he considered right, from his early days. His scrupulous regard for “truth” accomplished a sense of belonging to his country. He regarded untouchability as the greatest blot on Hinduism. His stay in South Africa proved to be among the most formative years of his life, and created an attitude of his which was transferred into a new technique, of sathyagraha, of fighting group injustice and rectifying wrong. .

He felt that women should live with grace and dignity and never imposed his will on others. Gandhiji toured the length and breadth of rural India and identified with every Indian. He was considered a Mahatma because of his human quantities of love and compassion, with a sense of universal brotherhood. The truth which he embraced all along is very relevant for all times to come. He will always live on.

Louis Durai Swamy,

Chennai