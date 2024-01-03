GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — January 3, 2024
Premium

January 03, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

ISRO launch

Beyond technological marvels, the successful launches of satellites by ISRO underscore India’s focus on cost-efficiency and global knowledge exchange in the scientific arena (Page 1 and Editorial, January 2). These pursuits not only elevate India’s stature in the competitive space domain but also signify a broader commitment to advancing scientific boundaries.

Amarjeet Kumar,

Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

Led by citizens

The recent moves by the citizens in Chennai to get life back on track after an extreme weather event shows that there is awareness of the need for self action. How long can one expect the government to resolve festering issues? Examples of volunteers celebrating the new year by patching up over 20 badly damaged interior roads, residents of Ennore demanding a survey to assess the effects of industrial pollution, and resident associations from across Chennai pushing for a citizen-led audit of the floods deserve praise.

V. Subramaniam,

Chennai

