Letters to the Editor — January 3, 2022

03 January 2022 00:02 IST

COVID-19 alert

The eruption of Omicron in other countries and the detection of cases of this variant in India should put all States and the Centre on the alert. Mere announcements to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour are not enough. Concerted and strong actions are missing. Even election rallies are being allowed. This line by certain politicians — “If COVID-19 cases keep rising, there will be strict curbs” — is odd. The ‘genie’ is already out of the bottle.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Advertising

Advertising

People are lapsing back into their old ways. I had been to a place recently and found many without a mask or using a sanitiser. When I asked why there was such nonchalance, the answer was, “There is nothing like COVID-19!” Many locals believe the entire thing to be fake news. The media needs to highlight, once again, COVID-19 appropriate social behaviour.

Anita,

New Delhi

Temple stampede

It appears that we have not learnt any lessons from earlier accidents (Page 1, “12 devotees killed, 15 injured in Vaishno Devi temple stampede”, January 2). The possible reason highlights the callousness in ensuring order. It is beyond comprehension how such a huge crowd was allowed inside the cave temple without regulated queue systems. I am aware of the temple layout and the intricate path leading to the cave’s sanctum sanctorum as I had visited the temple a few years ago. No amount of ex gratia and expressions of condolences will bring back the precious lives lost. The incident should be an eye-opener to the stakeholders. Devotees should also ensure utmost discipline.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The incident is a lesson to have a well-prepared task force at such places of gathering. When there is a need to have COVID-19 protocols in effect, how was such a large-scale congregation permitted in the first place? The officials must be made accountable.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

One wonders whether the temple administration had taken into account the certainty of an exponential rise in devotees on that special day, especially now when ‘revenge-tourism’ is being witnessed at nearly all places of interest. The authorities could have placed added restrictions on the numbers allowed for darshan during the much-coveted midnight hour to prevent overcrowding. There should have been fool-proof arrangements to monitor the flow of pilgrims entering and exiting the passage at the mouth to the sanctum sanctorum.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

China’s move

Chinese diplomats asking elected Indian representatives to refrain from engaging with Tibetan diaspora is a marked infringement upon Indian sovereignty.

An aberration from long-standing diplomatic protocol, it is emblematic of Chinese ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’. Such aggressions — military, diplomatic or cartographical — represent China’s desire for regional hegemony.

Jacob J. Puthenveettil,

Thiruvananthapuram