Letters to The Editor — January 29, 2024
Premium

January 29, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Cadaveric bone donation

I write this letter as a retired (and first) Dean of the Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Tamil Nadu. Though common, there has hardly been any cadaveric bone donation (it aids quality of life and mobility) in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 period. Contrary to perception, it is easy to do and does not result in disfigurement as only a portion of the bone is removed. The ribs, clavicle, iliac crest and the fibula are the bones most commonly removed in pieces and stored in a bone bank. When compared to organ donation, it is less expensive and time-consuming. According to data, 248 bone donations were made from 2018 to 2023.

Dr. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024

The Hindu’s literary conclaves have been fostering the forthright exchange of ideas. As such, the two-day event this year was a treasure trove as there were innovative activities, curated walks, workshops on storytelling, quizzes and contests. These on-ground literary engagements are sure to rekindle the dwindling reading habit among students and Gen Z as well. The Hindu should bring out a book on all the panel discussions.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Whatever be the profile or area of interest of the speakers, there was one unified message from them all — ‘Excuse hate, please...Live to Love only!’ Be it the food historian fighting fanaticism, the wizard of words engaging in verbal revelry, best-selling author-diplomats clarifying -theism or the ‘isms’, vocalists of Sangam poetry and every other literary genre making their point, and, public intellectuals dedicating a ‘long thank you note’ in the form of a literary memoir to behind-the-scenes real-life heroes who actually reshape the design of thought, the fest this year was just wonderful.

C. Anupama,

Chennai

