Letters to the Editor — January 29, 2021

Farmers’ protest

Dialogues and dissent are the essence of democracy. Both the government and farmers’ organisations ought to be tempered by them at this juncture. In choosing the ‘convenience’ of the pandemic to push through Farm Bills and Labour Codes, without adequate deliberations, the government has obviously violated the cardinal principles of democratic governance. Some doubts have arisen how agitators found easy access to the Red Fort. Instead of blaming the Opposition parties for the violence, the government should be seeking political consensus. The farmers have displayed extraordinary grit in upholding the right of citizens to protest at a time when the life and liberty of citizens are increasingly under peril and the judiciary appears reluctant to provide any kind of succour. However, the prudent step for farmers’ organisations would be to accept the government’s offer to keep the laws in abeyance and sit down for discussions. Success registered so far should not entice them to go overboard.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

It is astounding that those who organise a protest event involving lakhs of farmers and vehicles do not accept responsibility for the consequences that arise from their call to protest. As regards the perpetrators, the law will take its course, whether they are farmers or others.

A. Ramachandran,

Palakkad, Kerala

The central government has been participating in the ‘talks’ with the farmers without a farmer-friendly attitude. If the entire farmer community does not want the farm laws, how can the government say that the laws are in favour of the farmers? The government is behaving as if it is the CEO of corporates. It is of great solace that even when the farmers’ rally went amok, para military or military forces were not used against the protesting farmers.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

Promoting science

Science has occupied centre stage during the COVID-19 pandemic; vaccines will change the lives of millions dramatically. It is in this context that people deserve better than being enlightened with make-believe medicine (OpEd, “Pallbearers of ‘cow science’,” January 27). The balance between modern medicine and traditional faith is shifting in the wrong direction. We are sadly captivated with the past and mistaking myths and fables to be facts of science. It is only through science, as Jawaharlal Nehru often reiterated, that India can prove to the world that it is a progressive nation.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

A new economic system

The flawed economic system has enabled the super-rich to amass more wealth, and, at the same time, made it more harder for millions of the poor. To tackle extreme economic inequality, we must end gender inequality and define a vision for a new human economy. As India is limping back to normalcy from the COVID-19 crisis, the Centre must rebuild the economy that works for the benefit of all. It must invest in public services and low carbon sectors and ensure that everyone has access to quality education, health and social care in a way that the richest individuals and corporations contribute their share of tax to pay for it.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Pet owner etiquette

Owning a pet, especially a dog, has become a part of the lifestyle of many urban families and individuals. But the problem is that the owners seem to be forgetting the unwritten rules that govern owning a pet. In the case of dogs, walking the animal becomes unpleasant for other people. The owners refuse to clean up after their pet has performed ‘its ablutions’, which is becoming a menace in the suburbs in Chennai. In the West, owners face action if they do not dispose of the waste suitably. The issue of “sanitation” is not clear in the report, “Corpn. to launch web portal for pet licences” (Chennai, January 27), but one hopes the authorities concerned create awareness on this issue.

T.A. Sairam,

Chennai