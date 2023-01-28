Letters to the Editor — January 28, 2023

January 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The President’s address

The address by the President of India Droupadi Murmu to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, advocating inclusivity and pluralism, has come at an apt time.

The office of the President is unique and unparalleled, as it is the only constitutional head (except the Governor) who/that swears “to devote to the service and well-being of the people of India”, as elaborated in Article 60. It is an office too high to be diluted by party politics and narrow-mindedness. The address of the President deserves an ovation. Now, it is up to ‘we the people of India’ to keep alive and intact the values and ideals that our founding fathers have aspired for.

Andrew Kap Lian Gualnam,

Churachandpur, Manipur

R-Day celebrations

The Republic Day parade which highlighted the country’s military strength, its self-sufficiency and also the role of women in the armed forces, is sure to be relished by all. It is fitting that a woman President was a part of the ceremonies and function. The parade will send out a strong message.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

The visit of the Egyptian President to India as the chief guest of this year’s Republic Day celebrations has further strengthened the bonhomie between India and Egypt. Egypt has now positioned itself as a key linking state between West Asia and North Africa. While the western powers consider Egypt to be a force for stability in a region buffeted by dreaded terror outfits, India perceives the deeper engagement with Egypt as a key to strengthening its relationship with the Arab world. There is no doubt that the strategic partnership between India and Egypt could enable both countries to work together against global terrorism.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

It is unfortunate that the discord between the Telangana Governor and the Telangana Chief Minister came in the way of Republic Day celebrations in the State. The Chief Minister ought to have attended the function at Raj Bhavan as it is a programme that is a celebration of Indians being given the Constitution by our forebears. Skipping a key event associated with the day is one way of disrespecting the Constitution.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Following the ‘face-off’ between the Tamil Nadu Governor and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, it was anticipated that there would be tensions at the Republic Day parade. It is good that some wisdom prevailed and that importance was given to duty, dignity and discipline. It is most unfortunate that the opposite happened in Telangana.

N. Vijayaraghavan,

Bengaluru