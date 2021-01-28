Letters to the Editor — January 28, 2021

28 January 2021 00:02 IST

Rally and showdown

The incidents and chaos in Delhi are a blot and as usual, intelligence gathering seems to have been very poor. The central government’s constant line, that the kisan movement has been hijacked by ‘anti-national elements’, seems to have been proven right.

After what has happened, all right thinking farmers should now return home without delay, leaving only a few leaders to conduct discussions. It is time, balanced spokespersons analyse the three Farm Acts, clause by clause, and point out where it can hurt farmers.

G. Venkataraman, Advertising Advertising

Mumbai

The eruption of violence and farmers going berserk are reprehensible and have in no uncertain terms tarnished the farmers. The blame falls on the shoulders of the leaders who were mistaken to assume that there would be self-discipline and civilised behaviour. The Red Fort incident reminds us of the egregious Babri Masjid demolition.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is a national shame that the Republic Day celebrations this year also witnessed violence. While the Delhi Police appreciably displayed maximum restraint despite extreme provocations, the acts by the farmers say it all. Such destruction points to a larger conspiracy which calls for holding a time-bound judicial inquiry.

Vinayak G.,

Bengaluru

The violence and vandalism unleashed by the farmers’ associations could have been avoided had the judiciary denied permission to hold the rally or directed the farmers to defer it. The central government has shown magnanimity by holding parleys for several rounds, and even now saying that it is ready to continue talks (Page 1, January 27). By swarming Red Fort and unleashing aggressive behaviour on the Delhi police, the farmers’ organisations and their leaders have committed an act of sacrilege. Those responsible have lost the moral authority to represent the real farmers.

K. Chellppan,

Chennai

I did expect the farmers’ rally to end in a clash with the authorities — tensions on both sides were palpable. The ruling dispensation would undoubtedly use these events to discredit the legitimate grievances of farmers. It is thus incumbent upon the media to sift through the facts and present a clear picture.

Deepak Denny,

Thiruvananthapuram

The Prime Minister should be advised to step in and also get the Minister for Agriculture to issue a full-fledged statement on the points that the farmers want to be addressed. The silver lining is that the festivities connected with the main Republic Day celebrations were not marred.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

M-sand policy

The recent decision of the Rajasthan government to implement an M-sand policy is bound to usher in many changes. The effects of illegal mining lead to serious environmental problems in both marine habitats and river courses. Those of us in Rajasthan know the importance of bajri in construction. Other States need to emulate the Rajasthan example.

Trilok Singh,

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Old vehicles

In order to reduce pollution, the suggestion to levy a tax on old vehicles can be modified. In many cases, these are vehicles owned by retired and senior citizens, and sparingly used. It will not be fair to tax them based on the vehicle age. The levy of tax can be based on the actual usage, in kilometres.

T.A. Rajagopalan,

Chennai