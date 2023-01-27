Letters to the Editor — January 27, 2022

January 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated January 26, 2023 11:03 pm IST

Heed the message

It was heartening to hear the President of India’s address to the nation on the eve of Republic day (Page 1, January 26). Highlighting the fact that multiple creeds and languages are the essence of India, lauding the architects of the Constitution (which has certainly withstood the test of time) and steady progress possible through collective wisdom, were beautifully summarised by the President. Her address comes at the appropriate time, especially when there are systematic efforts being made to ‘showcase’ Hindi as the main language. There is no other nation in the world with such a vast diversity in terms of languages and religions, all living in great harmony. This alone is what sets India apart from the rest of the world.

The vision of the architects of the Constitution to ensure that India is one and together is unmatchable.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

While the President has spoken about multiple creeds and languages as being the essence of India, the government of the day is busy working on a formula of one language and one religion for the country which negates the speech of the President. Do we cry or laugh at these contradictions?

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

The President of India has rightly highlighted the stellar role played by the Constitution of India and its architects in moulding, shaping and transforming the nation into a “confident” and vibrant one. But for the most comprehensive and elaborate Constitution crafted by the erudite and far-sighted B.R. Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly, with strong checks and balances, the nation would have gone through more turbulent times in the last seven decades. Even while delineating the separate, but interdependent, roles of the three organs of our democratic government, the Constitution makers have shown great wisdom by delegating the power of judicial review of any legislative, executive and administrative action to the Supreme Court. Time and again, this power vested by the Constitution in the Supreme Court of India has proved to be a blessing, as it has protected the people from the excessive actions of the other organs of the government.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The President has made two salient points of immense significance — that the Constitution reflects the spirit of India. And that diversity forms the core and essence of India. However, it must be pointed out that the President’s emphasis is in stark contrast to what the ruling dispensation represents and tries to do. The chorus calling for power to Parliament to amend the basic structure of the Constitution creates a foreboding feeling that an attempt could be made to tinker with what lends the Constitution its distinctness. When the Prime Minister has described the Constitution as the ‘only holy book’, why not abide by it? The President has described ‘diversity’ as the defining feature of our country, but the right which dominates politics is hostile to India’s cultural pluralism. ‘Unity in diversity’ is what holds India together.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

There is a market

It is heartening that the 46th edition of the Chennai Book Fair drew a record footfall and had good sales (Chennai, January 23). This reiterates the fact that the physical market for books will continue to grow despite the invasion of e-books. The feel of paper, its fragrance, an unmatched and less worrisome ability to share a paper book, its images and illustrations and flexibility in annotating are what make a printed book much sought after than an e-book.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Bad behaviour

The report (Chennai, January 25) about a Minister in Tamil Nadu hurling a clod at a worker for not being provided with a chair on time, when he was out on an inspection, was shocking to read. Perhaps the Chief Minister needs to enlighten his Ministers on how in the past, leaders and Ministers were known to be humble. Many of our Ministers need a course in etiquette.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT