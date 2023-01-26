Letters to the Editor — January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Constitution imperilled

The statement of the Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, that the Supreme Court Collegium has hijacked the Constitution is one aspect of the matter. One should not fail to notice that the statements of both the Vice-President of India and the Law Minister that there should be parliamentary supremacy betray the real intention of the party in power. Their claim for parliamentary supremacy is only to implement a divisive agenda. It is clear that the government of the day wants to go back to the earlier state of affairs even though the Supreme Court in the Kesavananda Bharati case clearly laid out that any law made by Parliament is subject to the basic structure of the Constitution which includes secularism, federalism, independence of the judiciary and other democratic norms.

The Union government cannot drumbeat that Parliament is supreme just because it has secured a majority in Parliament. It cannot overlook the fact that majoritarianism is subject to constitutional values which the founders of the Constitution laid emphasis on. It appears that the agenda of the Law Minister and the Vice-President is to hijack the Constitution.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Describing an elephant

It was disheartening to see the terms “rogue”, “their enemy”, “enslaved” and “beast” being used to describe a wild elephant in conflict with humans and human settlements in a report, “Rogue elephant PT-7 captured in a ‘textbook operation’ in Palakkad” (Inside pages, January 23). Such terms may convey to this newspaper’s wide readership, especially urban children who have not seen an elephant in the wild, that an elephant is an animal to be feared, suspected and to be trapped. The reasons for man-animal conflicts across India have been well-documented in scientific and journalistic literature, more so in The Hindu which has published several reports specifically dealing with elephant deaths in the Palakkad-Coimbatore corridor after collisions and accidents with passenger and goods trains.

Using such disparaging terms to describe a beast that is gentle in the wild, follows group dharma in general and which stays in harmony with nature, is a big disservice to elephants and humans.

Even while highlighting the agony and the anger of the affected people, the majestic wild elephant does not need to be burdened with an additional negative impression.

Vishwesh Shastri,

Chennai

Shock exit

India’s premature exit from the hockey World Cup is a shock. Was the Tokyo medal a flash in the pan? Hockey India under Dilip Tirkey must get to the root cause of this debacle. The Odisha and Punjab models must spread across India.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh