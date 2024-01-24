Letters to The Editor — January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Consecration and message

The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marks a defining moment in the political journey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has now firmly positioned itself as the dominant pole in the political landscape of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly reminded the people of the importance of humility while celebrating the event. However, the grim reality is that the BJP has been aggressively pursuing the politics of religious polarisation with a sense of impunity ever since its ascendancy to power at the Centre. Hindu majoritarianism does not augur well for an inclusive and secular ethos in the country. While the Constitution calls for the separation of religion from politics, the BJP government at the Centre has had no qualms in projecting itself as the sole custodian of Hinduism and its followers, with an intent to reap electoral dividends.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

As a follower of the Hindu religion, it was a memorable moment for me to witness the consecration. But as an Indian, seeing it as a state-owned function through and through was also a moment of extreme anguish and trepidation as the beginning of the end of the country’s cherished reputation worldwide as holding secularism in its blood and breath.

One would fervently hope, as the Editorial (January 23) forcefully insisted upon, that ‘The Ram temple must help in healing wounds and creating harmony’.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The consecration is purely a religious and definitely a personal affair of individuals. But the way the Prime Minister, the Union and certain State governments have exhibited extraordinary involvement in the event has ensured that the political colour of the event has overshadowed the religious character of the occasion. The media is also over-reacting.

Secularism may exist in the letters of the Constitution but is certainly missing in spirit.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh