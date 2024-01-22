Letters to The Editor — January 22, 2024

January 22, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Partial closure

It is grossly unjust to close medical services at government hospitals for the duration of the idol consecration ceremony at Ayodhya ( January 21). The faithful and the devout could always have been allowed to take short leave to watch the ceremony, without closing down the facility itself. Moreover, this sudden and arbitrary closure puts a spanner not only in the schedules of institutions but also creates trouble to the plans individuals may have made in advance. It is noteworthy that the much vaunted motto of ‘work is worship’ is being violated by the government itself in the name of ritualism.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

The declaration of half a day’s closure of government offices and public sector banks to enable employees to participate in the ‘Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishtha’ celebrations/ceremony will affect the country’s secular fabric. Declaring leave for the celebrations of a particular community is not in good taste and underscores a preferential and partial attitude.

If employees are keen to attend the event, let them apply for leave and go. In the event of the inauguration of the mosque in Ayodhya, will the government declare half a day’s closure of its offices? Religious ceremonies should not be mixed with politics.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

I am a devote Hindu and a central government pensioner, but I still feel that there needs to be a rethink on the issue. Not all in central government offices are Hindus. Declaring a holiday for half a day is as good as having a full day holiday as much time will be spent commuting which will make it almost impossible to do any work effectively. In addition, the holiday is not going to be compensated by an extra working day.

N. Subbiah,

Chennai

The event is an occasion of celebration. Many man days are lost during strikes, and bandhs. With the exception of a few, staff in government offices do not work to the optimum level. There are also holidays in place meant to appease some sections of people.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Bengaluru

Resonated

The article, “How to deal with memory loss” (‘Science’ page, January 21), is sure to have caught the attention of senior citizens like me. The writer has visualised the sufferings of senior citizens.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

