Letters to the Editor — January 22, 2021

22 January 2021 00:02 IST

Biden in the saddle

With the inauguration of Joe Biden as its President, the United States has finally turned a page after the tumultuous years of the Trump era (Page 1, “Biden sworn in, delivers message of unity, hope”, January 21). On the domestic front, his immediate priorities would be to unify a sharply divided country and combat COVID-19. On the foreign policy front, he can count upon his vast experience and exposure. It would be a welcome change if he does not venture to equate his country’s interests with those of the world. Under his leadership, America should strive to uphold justice and fair play, stand up for principles and become a powerful moral force. Making this happen would send out a reassuring signal to the whole world.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

The way Mr. Biden has lost no time in reversing some of the controversial decisions of his predecessor signals his intentions to the world — that he is firm about mending things. His quick decisions will go a long way in bringing changes in a positive way for America and the rest of the world.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

It was unbecoming of the outgoing President to have skipped the swearing-in ceremony. Breaking protocol is the height of disobedience. A loser should gracefully accept the loss (‘World’ page, “Trump says he ‘will be back in some form’,” (January 21).

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Dr. V. Shanta

In the passing of Dr. V. Shanta, India and the world in general have lost an efficient doctor who had literally spent her whole life, finding ways and means to combat and conquer cruel cancer.

I reminisce about two incidents regarding the treatment of two very close family members, who were diagnosed quite early and in the tertiary stage, respectively.

In the first instance, after excruciating pain led the patient and us being referred to Dr. V. Shanta, a mastectomy was advised and she lived till 81.

In the second instance, the patient did not disclose her ailment for quite some time. The veteran specialist felt sad on detecting the tertiary stage. She was frank in her opinion and advised not going in for any treatment and to allow her to breathe her last calmly.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

India’s Test series win

January 19 is one of the happiest days in the history of Indian cricket as Team India has won the series with complete dedication, mental alertness, and with the aim of winning.

The fortress, Gabba, has been completely breached. T. Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are the players to watch. Credit goes to the team management headed by Ravi Shastri. This great victory has also been made possible under the shrewd and intelligent captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane.

K.R. Mahadevan,

Thane, Maharashtra