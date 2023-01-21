Letters to the Editor — January 21, 2022

January 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated January 20, 2023 11:03 pm IST

PM’s announcement

New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern’s sudden resignation from the post of Prime Minister is dramatic. But she has also demonstrated what a new generation politician is like. She is a 21st century politician who seems to believe that politics should not be a long-time career and that it is public service which one should do once and step back. Often, politicians lose themselves in the pursuit of power in the name of serving the country and fulfilling their ambitions.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Pakistan and peace

Pakistan’s ‘offer’ to India of peace talks will be meaningful only after that country gives commitments in writing on no- war, no-weapons buying and no-terrorism-abetting. Not only the Prime Minister of Pakistan but also the military chief should sign these written commitments. After that, both countries need to conduct bilateral peace talks in quiet and away from the media to ensure that things are on track, progressive and relevant. if he wants to prove that he is a sincere and constructive leader, the Pakistan Prime Minister should not bowl “wide balls” on the Kashmir issue as it will only encourage passions and agitations.

P. Vasudevarao Sreelekha,

Secunderabad

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s comments are nothing new. Though the government may initiate talks they are sure to take a different turn as there is a direct conflict over who is the supreme authority in Pakistan, i.e. the government or the Army. Until that is made clear, let us not hope for anything positive.

Arun Kumar Mahadevan,

Chennai

How sincere is Pakistan in its desire for talks? The Pakistan leader not only wants “serious” discussions but also a reversal of policies on Kashmir. “Sitting at the table” will not be possible unless the issue of Article 370 is sorted out. Pakistan’s desire to prevent further trouble in the face of its economic and political issues and a resurgent Taliban might have a greater role to play in this declaration than any real wish for peace.

Anany Mishra,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

India must now invite the Pakistan leadership to New Delhi. If things go well, the Line of Control should become the Line of Commerce. India and Pakistan should either waive their respective visa requirements or make them obtainable on arrival. Cultural programmes must happen between India and Pakistan.

Imagine the staging of a Bharatanatyam performance in Karachi and a Sufi music concert in Chennai. Can’t this happen? Why not? After all, India and Pakistan were cut from the same cloth. They can be stitched again anytime.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Hockey again

I recall a cartoon on the centre page of The Hindu a decade ago: a cricket bat turning into a hockey stick. Now with the efforts being taken by the Odisha Chief Minister to bring back glory to the game of hockey, other States and entities must lend their support.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

