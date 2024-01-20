GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — January 20, 2024
Premium

January 20, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Indian media

Shashi Tharoor has six relevant directives for the media (Editorial page, January 19). It is not only the print media but also the electronic media that should desist from partiality. There needs to be a model of true journalistic values.

U.K. Atiyodi,

Kandangali, Payyanur, Kerala

The media has become the tool of the government of India. There is fading hope for a free and fair press, playing the role of the peoples’ vanguard.

P.P. Vasudevan,

Eravimangalam, Kerala

The remarks about the need for a free media industry are relevant. There needs to be quality journalism that ensures fact-verification and accuracy, as he says.

Shivansh Deo,

Kachahari, Motihari, Bihar

Quality of education

The ASER report shows the need to improve the quality of education in India. The fact that around 25% of rural children between 14-18 years of age could not read and perform Grade two level text and arithmetic is a subject of serious concern, as this will resonate in the level of skills when these children grow up.

S. Rajalakshmi,

Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu

