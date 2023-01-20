Letters to the Editor — January 20, 2022

January 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

ASER report

The observations made in the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) are alarming. Forget a Class 3 student. That even a Class 5 student is unable to read a Class 2-level textbook is a serious issue and would have a deleterious and cascading effect on his future (Inside pages, “Report flags widening learning gaps”, January 19). They are an indictment of the education system. Schools should take immediate remedial action before it is too late. While the sharp rise in children enrolled in government schools is a positive outcome of the pandemic, the main reason is the usurious fee structure of private schools. Now that enrolment in government schools is up, it should be their endeavour to improve their standards of teaching.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Pakistan’s signals of peace

It is apparent that like his brother and former Prime Minister, Pakistan leader Shahbaz Sharif is aware of the need to improve ties with India and the immensely beneficial trade potential waiting to be tapped but being wasted as a result of hostile bilateral relations. The Sharif brothers are successful businessmen and this counts.

Yet, as keeping the Kashmir cauldron boiling is a matter of sustenance for the Pakistan Army and also the extremists, only time will tell whether they are on board. And if so, for how long.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan ought to know that war only brings with it havoc and devastation, apart from the loss of young lives. It is time Pakistan leaves behind the path of confrontation and considers India to be a good neighbour and friend. Funds wasted in defence preparedness and wars can very well be spent on enabling social welfare.

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru

Ever since Partition, Pakistan has been waging either wars or proxy wars with India over Kashmir. Unfortunately, certain world powers too have aided and abetted Pakistan. One hopes that Mr. Sharif’s ‘realisation’ is genuine and could lead to the cessation of hostilities between the two countries.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh