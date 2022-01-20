Letters to the Editor — January 20, 2022

No hunger deaths

The report, “No one died of hunger in recent times” (Page 1, January 19), is startling. However, according to statistics provided by the Hindrise Foundation, an organisation working to eradicate hunger in India, over 20 crore Indians sleep on an empty stomach every day and more than 7,000 Indians die a day due to hunger. The report makes one wonder whether the Government has reliable data on vital issues.

C. Julius Karunakaran,

Chennai

The issue of starvation is one of the major issues that is under reported. In a country that ranks low in the hunger index, it is unbelievable that there has not been a case of hunger death. The Government must try and improve the last mile distribution of food grains taking into account gross under reporting of official data.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

The report reminds one of a Minister reporting in Parliament that during the second wave of COVID-19, there had not been even a single death reported due to the non-availability of medical oxygen! In India, there is a vast section under poverty as well as crorepatis. Instead of hiding hard facts, the Government should focus on correcting obviously flawed data.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Tableaux selection

A rational and more acceptable method of tableaux selection for the Republic Day parade could be a system of rotation — by excluding previous year’s participants and making a selection from States in contention by drawing lots. Thereafter, the selected State/s can utilise the services of a committee of expert designers and artists in preparing the model.

T.N. Varadharajan,

Chennai