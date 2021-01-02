Letters to the Editor — January 2, 2021

Lend an ear to farmers

India, no doubt, needs agricultural sector reforms but what the ruling dispensation has brought out has no ingredients of reform at all. The very clause that insulates the government, firm or individual from facing legal recourse against the provisions or functioning of the Act and removing the key essential commodities from the relevant Act make it evident that the Acts are meant to serve an influential section. If the intention is good, the government would have held consultations with the sections concerned and sought consensus with the Opposition parties also. The government, instead of weighing its political benefits or fallouts, should repeal the Acts and initiate a wide range of consultations. The country has already lost a shameful number of farmers. It is time to listen and care for them.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

No to politics

Going by the mammoth coverage in the media regarding superstar Rajinikanth’s decision to stay away from the political arena, it seems the actor’s final ‘refrain’ made more news than the political ‘plunge.’

Besides all the reasons attributed to his decision not to float a party, the one that does not seem to have been comprehended by many is his wisdom in realistically evaluating the pluses and minuses in taking the dive, and his faint prospects of hitting the bull’s-eye. Thus, he has saved himself from embarrassment which his friend and veteran actor, Kamal Haasan, seems to be refusing to learn. Voters in Tamil Nadu are already too polarised now to accede space to new entrants. There is also the well-oiled machinery of the established parties. All cannot be an MGR or an Annadurai.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

One should be aware of the stark fact that politics and cine stars trying their luck to score a big shot on unfamiliar ground called the world of politics are something different. They are poles apart. The Bharatiya Janata Party will be quite disappointed since its elaborate plans to sail with Mr. Rajinikanth have clearly flopped. It is crystal clear who the principal contenders will be in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

For the Sydney Test

It is apt that ‘hitman’ Rohit Sharma now available for the third Test in Sydney next week, is now the vice-captain.

The new kid on the block, Shubman Gill, has shown promise in his debut Test so the team could fit in the rising star at the expense of Mayank Agarwal at the top or Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru