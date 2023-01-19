Letters to the Editor — January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated January 18, 2023 10:44 pm IST

Pakistan’s olive branch

Both India and Pakistan achieved Independence together. However, while India has marched steadily towards development, Pakistan has been steadily declining. Pakistan needs to do much more than calling for ‘serious, sincere’ talks (Page 1, January 18). Talks can be fruitful only if there are no preconditions attached. India has shown tremendous restraint and patience in traversing the path of peace and harmony. It is for Pakistan to gain the trust of India through sincere and open actions.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The offer is a case of double-speak and hypocrisy. It was only recently that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister made unsavoury remarks about India and its leader. With no cessation in cross-border terrorist activities, extending the olive branch is nothing but a farce. This newfound ‘peace-seeking initiative’ is suspicious especially after Pakistan has been removed from the FATF listing.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Besides the Indus Waters Treaty (1960), nothing has worked well for the two neighbours. Each country should recognise the customary rules of international law based on the UNGA resolution 2625 on “friendly relations and cooperation among states”. Pakistan’s relations with China remain an irritant.

Manas Agarwal,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Gory ‘sport’

Come Pongal every year and rural Tamil Nadu begins its encounter with danger — jallikattu and fatal gorings of spectators and tamers. Any attempt of control during the proceedings is ineffective given the gory nature of the sport. An outright ban seems to be the only solution, however tough it may be. Is anyone listening?

Sharada Sivaram,

Kochi, Kerala

