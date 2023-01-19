ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the Editor — January 19, 2023
Premium

January 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated January 18, 2023 10:44 pm IST

Pakistan’s olive branch

Both India and Pakistan achieved Independence together. However, while India has marched steadily towards development, Pakistan has been steadily declining. Pakistan needs to do much more than calling for ‘serious, sincere’ talks (Page 1, January 18). Talks can be fruitful only if there are no preconditions attached. India has shown tremendous restraint and patience in traversing the path of peace and harmony. It is for Pakistan to gain the trust of India through sincere and open actions.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The offer is a case of double-speak and hypocrisy. It was only recently that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister made unsavoury remarks about India and its leader. With no cessation in cross-border terrorist activities, extending the olive branch is nothing but a farce. This newfound ‘peace-seeking initiative’ is suspicious especially after Pakistan has been removed from the FATF listing.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Besides the Indus Waters Treaty (1960), nothing has worked well for the two neighbours. Each country should recognise the customary rules of international law based on the UNGA resolution 2625 on “friendly relations and cooperation among states”. Pakistan’s relations with China remain an irritant.

Manas Agarwal,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Gory ‘sport’

Come Pongal every year and rural Tamil Nadu begins its encounter with danger — jallikattu and fatal gorings of spectators and tamers. Any attempt of control during the proceedings is ineffective given the gory nature of the sport. An outright ban seems to be the only solution, however tough it may be. Is anyone listening?

Sharada Sivaram,

Kochi, Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

letters

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US