Letters to The Editor — January 18, 2024

Iowa caucus win

The resounding victory of the 45th POTUS in the early caucus (Iowa) also shows that the problem of criminalisation in politics has become overt for the United States just as it has been for India for decades. Candidates with serious charges against them are not only allowed to contest but can even win, despite the risk of them using their powers to interfere in their cases, in violation of the principles of natural justice. Both nations need to decide for themselves if they wish to make the waters of democracy murky by supporting demagogues.

Anany Mishra,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

One more cat

The spate of cheetah deaths at the Kuno National Park is unsettling, especially after another cheetah died after being “perfectly fine and healthy” until January 15. Does a batch need to be moved elsewhere?

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Under scrutiny

Non-profit organisations/think tanks such as the Centre for Policy Research have faced government action which has included cancellation of the Centre’s FCRA licence. Last year, Oxfam India which works on issues such as poverty and gender justice also faced flak. Let action be taken against those who violate the law, but harassment of organisations which do good work is uncalled for.

Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

