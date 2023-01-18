ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the Editor — January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated January 17, 2023 10:49 pm IST

Governor’s address

Gubernatorial displeasure (Editorial page, “This is an ‘address’ of great constitutional importance”, January 17) within the contours of constitutional morality is always welcome.

After all, dissent and seeking executive accountability are the essence of a thriving parliamentary democracy. But it does not bode well if the displeasure is disproportionately overt and borders on being outright ‘guber-notorious’.

Nishat Bhatotia,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana

The Governor could have disagreed with the left out portions of his address and insisted on their deletion, but having approved the same, should have read them out, as pointed out in the article. When the Constitution mandates certain rules, a constitutional functionary should not have cast them to the wind. This particular incident has set a wrong precedent and should the Centre approve of Mr. Ravi’s conduct, will cause dissonance between the Centre and the State of Tamil Nadu. The wisdom of appointing Governors from other States with differing political ideologies has become questionable.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

One wonders whether the writer has been objective. Are the members of the Tamil Nadu government, i.e. its leader and the Ministers paragons of virtue adhering to constitutional norms while the Governor alone is ‘at fault’? One is certain that the Governor has his advisers as well as legal luminaries to advise him regarding the nuances of the Constitution.

S. Umamahesweran,

Chennai

Now a protected plant

The Centre has done well to cast a safety net around the Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), the blue wonder which blooms once in 12 years (Inside pages, January 13). Future generations cannot be denied the experience of witnessing its glory. It is also an indicator of the state of the environment.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US