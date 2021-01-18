Letters to the Editor — January 18, 2021

Vaccine drive, day 1

The vaccination drive has taken off with fanfare, with the Prime Minister backing the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. The jury is still out on the vaccines and it is nigh impossible to issue a guarantee certificate. The vaccines will speak for themselves and people will come forward on their own volition. But what could go wrong ought to be emphasised so that people do not panic.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is encouraging that health workers at all levels are stepping forward to get themselves vaccinated, which will go a long way in tackling vaccine hesitancy. When COVID-19 surfaced, taking everyone unawares, it was health workers who toiled hard, risking their lives to battle it out. The nation should gratefully acknowledge their contributions.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

While there is no doubt that the government is doing its mite in allaying the fears of the public, the vaccines will be able to gain currency only after a while, after the lay public receive feedback from the media and elsewhere about their efficacy and safety. The government also needs to ensure clarity about vaccination with positive cases in the country dwindling and with no second wave in sight so far.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Unfortunate news from Norway and Germany would be fodder for the ‘anti-vaxxers’. In the very aged, even the common side-effects of the mRNA vaccine such as diarrhoea, vomiting and fever may result in severe adverse reactions. A cautionary advisory has since been issued in Norway. Though no serious event has been reported in India, it might be advisable to properly examine the vaccination of the very elderly.

Dr. T. Rama Prasad,

Perundurai, Tamil Nadu

The development in Norway should be a wake-up call. As far as Covaxin is concerned, its manufacturers must make public the protocol of inactivation, the finer details on the efficacy, safety, and also the different groups that were involved in the phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. Till the complete data from the phase 3 clinical trials are also available and sent for scrutiny to an expert committee, its use should be monitored very closely.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Transcript details

The report that a high-profile TV anchor might have known of the impending military operations at Balakot in advance is shocking. Decisions on military operations are taken by the high-powered cabinet committee on security which involves the Prime Minister and other key Ministers. The implication is that the anchor, a journalist, had illegal access to the deliberations of the high-powered CCS. This would be a serious breach of secrecy and a scandal. Was the anchor misusing his illegal access to such key decisions to increase the TRP of his news channel by claiming to be the ‘first’ channel to ‘ break news’ on the military operations? A high-level inquiry is called for.

Kurian Mathew,

Kochi, Kerala