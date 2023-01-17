Letters to The Editor — January 17, 2022

January 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated January 16, 2023 10:55 pm IST

No details on Joshimath

The gradual land subsidence in Joshimath is surely an issue about the safety of its residents. Keeping the media and the people in the dark on an issue of great significance is a regressive step (Page 1, “Don’t share details of Joshimath survey with the media: NDMA”, January 15). The plight of the people of Joshimath can be linked to lopsided development in the fragile Himalayan region.

There have been a number of warning signs about the need to stop indiscriminate human interventions in vulnerable land zones. A holistic review of all the developmental projects in the entire Himalayan region needs to be urgently undertaken by the Government.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The directive is not going to help clear the confusion. Instead, it will only create an information void, which will be, of course, filled with myths and misinformation in due course. The Government’s role is to address the issues appropriately and in a timely manner. A blanket ban on crucial data from authentic sources and experts is never going to be a part of the solution.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The strange decree is a sign of how some agencies still believe in working in an opaque manner and trying to ‘guard’ crucial information that ought to be in the public domain. At a time when residents of the holy Himalayan town are the victims of rampant and lopsided development, the National Disaster Management Authority should be more forthcoming on what is happening in Joshimath.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

A gathering storm

The ‘battle’ between the Governor of Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, seems to have its roots in a list of issues that irk the Governor for a cornucopia of reasons. The perception is that ways and means are being explored to unseat the present DMK government. A strong breeze should not become a gale.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

