Letters to the Editor — January 14, 2023

January 14, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

LG-government tussle

The Lieutenant Governor has executive control of only the police, public order and land, but he still interferes with subjects such as education (“L-G’s refusal to allow teacher training in Finland an attack on Delhi’s education model: Sisodia,” Jan. 13). The judiciary should take cognisance of such cases on priority and give clear instructions to the LG to work independently.

Anukul Gupta

New Delhi

Dhankar’s remarks

It is difficult to endorse the Vice-President’s views on Parliament’s sovereignty vis-a-vis the judiciary (“Under Constitution, law declared by the Supreme Court is binding on all,” Jan. 13). The sovereignty of Parliament to amend the Constitution is not absolute as it is subject to review by the Supreme Court. Parliament has no power to make constitutional amendments that violate the basic structure of the Constitution. The Supreme Court is empowered to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and its decisions cannot be termed as judicial overreach. As Justice Charles Evans, former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, said, “We are under a Constitution, but the Constitution is what the judges say it is.”

S. Seshadri

Chennai

Nothing stops the government and the judiciary from sitting together and thrashing out their concerns if they really want to fix the shortcomings in the current system. These public comments betray a holier-than-thou attitude, which neither side can justly lay claim to. It also shows the elected government’s ambition to be the master of everything.

Preetha Salil

Mumbai

The increasing friction between the judiciary and the executive is not a healthy sign of a democracy. The Vice-President should refrain from adding fuel to the fire; his remarks are uncalled for.

Madhusree Guha

Kolkata

