Letters to The Editor — January 13, 2024

January 13, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The Bangladesh vote

The recent elections in Bangladesh, though marked by an Opposition boycott, were bereft of both spirit and substance. It is sad that a nation that had consistently recorded a voter turnout of 80%-plus, barely touched 40% this time. This comes in an era witnessing a palpable trend of executive heads of democratic nations increasingly being impatient with the constraints of the parliamentary process. Given the compulsions of swift geopolitical currents and the need to be of reckoning as a growing economy, arguably a martinet governance is being preferred and pursued in earnest.

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, in spite of compulsions to operate in a coalition, is being daringly authoritative, leveraging an unending conflict with neighbouring Palestine. Bangladesh has no such concerns. Perhaps the art of Opposition per se, is on the wane in democracies across geographies. This style of governance places imagery above consensus and substance to generate dismissiveness of political opposition and by extension, alternate opinion. This may not sustain, in the long haul.

R. Narayanan,

ADVERTISEMENT

Navi Mumbai

Despite one of the lowest turnouts in Bangladesh’s chequered electoral history, the Awami League sailed to victory. One needs to look at it this way. Sheikh Hasina’s fifth term as Prime Minister will spell stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Karan Singh,

Chennai

Ties with Male

The new Maldives government led by President Mohamed Muizzu has given more than enough indication from the time it assumed office that it is not looking to India for any support. Under such circumstances, it would not be prudent for India to undermine its credibility and go after Male in search of a close relationship. If the Maldives government is more comfortable looking elsewhere for support then it is absolutely fine that way. India should learn to accept this.

S. Parthasarathy,

Chennai

The spat between India and the Maldives marks a new low in bilateral ties. As both nations navigate choppy waters, it is crucial to address the root causes and seek a diplomatic resolution. The Maldives’ heavy reliance on tourism underscores the economic stakes involved. Stability in the region depends on prompt intervention and positive communication.

Jahangir Shaikh,

Mumbai

It is India’s social media aggression that may have escalated the spat with the Maldives, in which Indian celebrities led the call to boycott the Indian Ocean archipelago as a tourist destination. It can prove to be a spectacular self-goal. India’s other neighbours must be watching things closely and taking away their own lessons.

It begs the question: if social media trolls unleashed by so-called “IT cells” have hijacked India’s diplomacy then Delhi must rein in the social media war and let the External Affairs Ministry do its job. However, both countries should engage in talks to find a resolution.

Mohammad Taukir,

Bettiah, Bihar

Clarity needed

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2023 will boost WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) improvement, achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 and provide healthy competition among urban local bodies. However, the parameters used in the index do not seem to acknowledge and record the plight of manual scavengers, rag pickers and front line workers. The awards must also include developmental and rehabilitative initiatives taken for these groups.

Prakhar Singh,

New Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT