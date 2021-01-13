Letters to the Editor — January 13, 2021

13 January 2021 00:02 IST

Judicial scrutiny

Taking recourse to judicial scrutiny of the laws was ill-advised, as the process takes time, with indefinite appeals and counter appeals (Page 1, “SC ‘intends’ to stay farm laws”, January 12). As if this is not enough, the highest court has made some very scathing comments on the handling of the issue by the Centre. Armed with the Court’s observations, the farmers are only going to be more strident in their stance. It is nothing but undermining the role of a duly elected government. The fact that the farmers’ union had expressed unwillingness to participate in the deliberations of the committee shows that the farmers cannot be easily placated by cosmetic gestures.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Advertising

Advertising

Focus on Palestine

Qatar’s boldness in standing up to the Saudi Arabian-engineered blockade and pressure tactics is a lesson for the rest of the world. It will do a lot of good to Saudi Arabia’s credibility and standing among the Arab world and also enhance its glory and statesmanship if it is willing to lead from the front in helping hapless Palestine achieve its dream of a state of its own. The change of guard in Washington will be an opportune moment to optimistically look forward to achieving the long-standing aspirations of a grossly ill-treated and long subjugated people.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

The Sydney Test

The Indian cricket team deserves praise for forcing a tame draw in the third Test against Australia in what would have been certain defeat chasing a huge target. The last four batsmen must be appreciated for the batting prowess and impeccable defence against some of the top fast bowlers.

T.S.N. Rao,

Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

The titanic display of gritty, rocksolid defensive batting by R. Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari would surely go down in Test cricket history as one of the best ever fightbacks. The tremendous grit despite painful injuries and while facing some of the most aggressive and quality fast bowling should make every Indian cricket lover proud. Full credit also goes to Cheteshwar Pujara who stood like the rock of Gibraltar. From what we have witnessed at Sydney, a battle of strength and wits is certain at Brisbane.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

This is a team of many unlikely heroes, who collectively outplayed the Australians, overcoming the adversity of injuries. It was a performance that was marked by resilience and what it takes to separate Test cricket from the other formats. Australian author and journalist Malcolm Knox wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald: “Mockery backfired on the mocker.” Will this now end up changing behaviour?

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Team India has shown tremendous spirit despite racist comments, sledging and Steve Smith’s ‘suspicious activities’. Matches like these only show the importance of Test series.

Aravinthkumaran T.,

Uthukuli, Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu