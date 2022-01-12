Letters to the Editor — January 12, 2022

12 January 2022 00:02 IST

Rising tends of deliveringhatespeeches targeting religious or social communities are a serious threat to peaceful environment of the society.The question is why suchhatespeeches are delivered whenever elections are round the corner.The answer is obvious.It is being done just to secure vote banks to win elections or continue in power.Astute politicians do not get involved in such sinister designs directly.They get it done from their extended arms and keep themselves at safe distance.Such dangerous trends are to be curbed and eliminated. The Election Commission of India, the law and order machinery, and, above all, the judiciary should take prompt actions and after identification of the accused, legal provisions of organised crimes may be invoked.It is evident thathatespeeches from the podiums in open public gatherings cannot the handiwork of a single person.A well crafted and deliberate strategies seem to be working behind the scene.Though the Vice President of India has expressed his strong disapproval of suchhatespeeches, there is little doubt that there will be improvements unless legal actions are taken by invoking stringent provisions of laws and bringing themto justice through speedy trials. Such elements are well familiar with delay tactics when put in trials.Ravi Bhushan,Kurukshetra, Haryana

