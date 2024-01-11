Letters to The Editor — January 11, 2024

January 11, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

An odd comparison

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s comparison of the Global Investor Meet 2024 in Tamil Nadu and its MoUs with the MoUs signed in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat is not fair (‘Tamil Nadu’ page, January 10). Both U.P. and Gujarat have the unstinted support of the central government, which makes them the preferred investment destinations. Furthermore, as the general election approaches, all the attention is being focused on these two States.

C. Raghavan,

Chennai

Misleading claims

Coaching institutes across India exploit the penchant of the average Indian youth to secure a government job or get into an elite government educational institution. As soon as the results of competitive examinations such as CSE, JEE, NEET are announced, there is the incredulous spectacle of multiple coaching institutes rolling out full page advertisements, each claiming the same toppers in these examinations to have been their students. There is a sneaking suspicion that these bragging rights are bought for handsome amounts after the results are out to entice prospective customers. If the CCPA asks these advertisers to produce proof of dates of enrolment or payment of fees by their star performers, the bluff will be called (Inside pages, January 10).

S.R. Patnaik,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

