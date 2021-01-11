Letters to the Editor — January 11, 2021

11 January 2021 00:02 IST

Hospital blaze

The gruesome and heart-wrenching fire accident in Mumbai involving infants has exposed the chinks in the fire safety programmes of hospitals in India (Page 1, “10 babies killed in Maharashtra hospital blaze”, January 10). A safety audit of all hospitals and wards must begin immediately. The Health Ministry must monitor compliance in all hospitals, private and government. Hospital fire safety must take precedence over other public buildings.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The central and State governments are ready to splurge crores on vanity projects and programnmes, but when it comes to safety and security in vulnerable places such as hospitals and schools, they almost always fall short of funds.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Be it hospitals, hotels, movie halls or malls, people may not have the slightest idea about escape routes, layouts and other means of help in the event of a major fire. Staff of the establishments concerned should be prepared to rescue or at least guide guests to safety. Buildings should have a common way to an exit point so that any one, irrespective of age and gender, should be able to identify it and escape immediately. Big buildings should have proper fire and electricity safety devices that must be checked every week. Staff in sensitive places such as hospitals, schools and hotels should take part in safety and evacuation drills. Schools and colleges must include fire disaster management lessons in their physical education curriculum so that we can have citizens who can face emergencies boldly.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

The accident is shocking. What is appalling is the lack of a fire audit over the years. Awarding monetary compensation to the victims’ families is a poor consolation. There appears to be no accountability in government hospitals.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

Capitol Hill siege

The unprecedented siege of Capitol Hill by mad elements is a culmination of communal disharmony and hatred induced by a belligerent Donald Trump. It is unfortunate that a united and tolerant society stands divided by the acts of a selfish and power-hungry leader. It is laudable that efforts are being taken to try and impeach Mr. Trump before he inflicts more damage. What has happened in the U.S. must serve as an eye-opener to other democracies; they need to be aware of the dangers posed by such divisive leaders.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The uncouth behaviour of a bunch of Americans with the blessings of Mr. Trump, has erased the image of an America nurtured by gallant Presidents such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Never in the annals of American history has a President masterminded such an obnoxious act and with an intent to instil fear in the minds of those who voted the President-elect.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Wildlife crime

The incident of a group of men killing the endangered river dolphin in Uttar Pradesh makes one wonder whether we have forgotten our seventh fundamental duty, as Article 51A(g). We have encroached into and destroyed animal habitats with the result that man-animal conflicts have become the order of the day. The entry of wild elephants into agricultural land in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and a leopard getting into a medical institution in Karnataka are two recent examples.

Pavan B.P.,

Nanjangud, Mysuru