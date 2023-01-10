Letters to the Editor (January 10)

January 10, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The cost of development

For years, environmentalists and residents of ecologically sensitive areas around Joshimath have been protesting against development projects (“PMO reviews situation in ‘sinking’ Joshimath town,” Jan. 9). During such protests, an agency always comes forward to say it conducted studies which proved that it was safe to go ahead with these projects. Now that Joshimath has started to sink, will the government hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable? A body comprising scholars, environmentalists, and the affected people, and not alleged experts employed by the companies who handle these projects, should examine these proposals.

Hemachandra Basappa

Bengaluru

Who loses and who gains from such a tragedy? The companies whose projects have been halted will suffer losses leading to crores; the government, which is scrambling to contain it, will have to spend crores on evacuation and rehabilitation; and the residents of the town, who have been impacted, will have to leave their homes in search of new ones. The mad rush for development has not brought joy for anyone. If projects were assessed correctly, and the voices of the residents were heard, this ordeal could have been avoided.

Neeti Shrivastava

Begusarai

Upholding ‘tradition’

Many of the men who play jallikattu are from poor families (“Tame, not lame,” Jan. 9). Only the poor, who play the sport for pride and money, seem to bear the burden of upholding tradition and culture. Why is that we never seen sons of politicians or corporate honchos participating in jallikattu and upholding tradition?

S.S.Paul

Nadia

More diabetics

It is shocking that the number of young men with high blood glucose levels is so high in 20 out of 29 States (“Younger diabetics are on the rise in most States,” Jan. 9). Today’s food habits, our lack of exercise, and excess body weight may be the reasons for this. It is important to understand how to remedy this situation. The government must launch massive awareness programmes.

Jayakumar A.V.

Kochi

No trivial matter

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s remark that Tamil Nadu be called Tamizhagam is not a trivial issue (“Governor has given an impression like a politician, says Thirumavalan,” Jan. 8). The people of Tamil Nadu have sacrificed their lives for the sake of their language. He should discharge his gubernatorial duties without much ado.

A. Jainulabdeen

Chennai